Very cold weather on the way tonight for Connacht

It will be a very blustery day today, Monday, February 24, with heavy shower throughout the day. It will also be very windy with fresh to strong southwesterly winds at first, veering west to northwest during the day. After a relatively mild start, it will turn cold again, with maximum afternoon temperatures of 5 to 7 Celsius.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be very cold, with clear spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will fall as hail and sleet, with a risk of some snow showers, mainly over high ground. There is also a risk of thunder, especially in coastal areas. Minimum temperatures 1 or 2 Celsius, in moderate to fresh westerly winds.