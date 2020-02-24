Council continuing to assess and monitor rising water levels

Leitrim County Council’s Emergency Management Team have met this morning to assess the situation regarding the rising water levels on the River Shannon.

They are continuing to assess and monitor the impact that the rainfall of the past number of days is having on the water levels on the Shannon.

They remain in contact with property owners in areas currently vulnerable to flooding and remain vigilant to ensure necessary action will be taken as required in the coming days, such as the provision of sandbags, and pumping of flood water where necessary at strategic locations.

Motorists are advised to pay particular attention to road conditions in the Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon areas of the County as some roads are experiencing partial flooding but remain passable with due care and attention.

Again, they recommend that property owners in areas subject to flooding continue to monitor the situation with regard to their property and to put in place necessary measures to prevent possible flood damage to their property.