A week of theatre at 38th Kiltyclogher Drama Festival

Kiltyclogher Drama Festival takes place from Saturday, March 7 to Saturday, March 14.

We are delighted to welcome a number of new groups and new plays to this year’s Festival.

Audiences can look forward to a delightful and varied programme to suit all tastes. So come along and enjoy eight nights of first class drama.



On Saturday, March 7 the festival gets off to a great start with a play in the open section when Letterkenny Music & Drama Society perform 'Dramateurs' a hilarious new comedy by Kieran Kelly and a must for all lovers of amateur drama.

Sunday, March 8 we welcome a new group, Knocks Drama Group who will perform John McManus’s 'The Cavan Curse' a comedy, but beware it contains strong language.

Monday, March 9 we have our second open group Butt Drama Circle in Steel Magnolias – a lovely play with funny and tragic moments in equal measure.

Tuesday, March 10 we welcome another new group to our confined section, Enniskillen Theatre Co will perform 'The Night Alive' by Conor McPherson.

This play portrays the relationship between an older man and a young girl.

Wednesday, March 11 we have the third play in our confined section when St Dympna’s Drama Group, Dromore performs Martin McDonagh’s classic play 'The Beauty Queen of Leenane' all about the turbulent and unhealthy relationship between a spinster daughter and her aged mother.



Thursday, March 12 we have another play in our confined section, Newtownstewart Drama Group presents 'Shoot the Crows' by Owen McCafferty. This comic tale tells the story of four workmen on the make.



Friday, March 13 we have the last play in our open section, we welcome back Dalkey Players (winners of 2018 All Ireland Drama Festival) in 'Eurydice' by Sarah Rhul which retells the myth of Orpheus from the perspective of Eurydice, his wife.



On Saturday, March 14 we close the festival with last year’s winners of our confined section, Mullingar Theatre Lab in 'One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest' by Dale Wasserman.

A psychiatric hospital patient Randle McMurphy leads a revolt against cold Nurse Ratched in this stage adaptation of the Ken Kesey’s famous novel.



To perform the official opening of our 2020 Drama Festival we are delighted to have Mairead Broderick, Secretary, ADCI.

The adjudicator for this year’s festival is Brendan Murray.

Brendan holds a MA in Modern Drama Studies has worked with many theatres including the Abbey, Macnas, Moscow Arts Theatre and many more.

We are very grateful to Killasnett Co-op, Manorhamilton the main sponsors of our festival. The Drama Committee would like to thank all our sponsors for their continued support.

All our patrons, are guaranteed a warm welcome and an opportunity to catch up with friends over a cup of tea and some lovely homemade apple tart and buns.

Season Tickets: €50 and nightly tickets €10.



Tickets can be purchased at the door or booked by phoning 071 9854368 /071 9854021 and paid for on the night.

Doors open 8pm. Curtain 7.30pm. Saturday, March 7 - Friday, March 13.

On Closing Night Saturday, March 14 doors open at 7pm and curtains at 8pm.

