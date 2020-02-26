Archive Picture of the Week: St Michael's Band, Cootehall entertaining the crowd in the 1950s

St Michael's Band, Cootehall pictured playing at an event in the early 1950's.

The band was founded by Fr Curran from Geevagh and played at numerous events around Roscommon, Leitrim and Sligo.

Pictured left to right from the front Sean Shannon, John Heslin, Joe McLoughlin, Martin Prior, Sean Gilligan and Michael Lenehan.

Among those at back are Andrew Kerrigan, Bernie Lee, Tom Joe Meehan, Michael Henry, Eddie Joe Regan, James McGlynn, Sean Prior, John Morohan, Andy Oates, Dessie O'Hara and Josie Crowley.

