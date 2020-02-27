Jury in Sligo murder trial is discharged and a new jury sworn in

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering his wife has been discharged and a new jury has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court.

Rafal Karaczyn (34), of Crozon Park, Sligo, was on trial for the murder of his 30-year-old wife Natalia Karaczyn, at their family home in Crozon Park between April 29th, 2018 and May 1st, 2018, both dates inclusive.

He had pleaded not guilty.

A jury of seven women and five men were sworn in on Tuesday and they heard evidence over the past two days.

However, this morning Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the jurors: “I have to advise you for certain reasons we cannot proceed with the trial at this stage. So I’m going to formally discharge you of this service.”

Ms Justice Creedon thanked the jurors for their “time and attention” and told them that she was excusing them from jury duty for five years.

This afternoon, when asked how he pleaded, Mr Karaczyn said he pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott swore a new jury of seven women and five men for Mr Karaczyn's trial.

The judge told the jurors the trial will likely last two weeks.