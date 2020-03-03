Water threatens to flood houses in Leitrim Village

Two families in Leitrim Village who were concerned the rising flood would enter their homes last weekend are pleading with authorities to put preventative measures in place.



Jennifer McNamee and Rosaleen Duignan at Cluain Oir estate on the Keadue Road, Leitrim Village revealed the depth of the water in their back gardens to our photographer Willie Donnellan last Saturday, February 29. The pair said they were worried that the water which was rising by inches would make it into their back doors.



Kathleen Flanagan, Jennifer McNamee, Rosaleen Duignan and Leo Duignan at Rosaleen's house 1 Cluain Oir, Leitrim Village.

The pair had experienced the devastation of flooding in 2009 and cannot believe that 11 years later, despite all the promises they were back again in the same situation, staying awake at night keeping an eye on the water line.



Jennifer McNamee said her house was flooded in 2009 and in 2016 the water reached her backdoor, she said despite all the reports and announcements of funding for flood relief “nothing was done here.” She said they have been equipped with sandbags and a “small electric pump.”



She said “these houses should never have got planning permission,” the field beside the estate “is full of water every year.”

Jennifer was critical of the lack of communication from Leitrim County Council.



She said once the flood has resided, the residents want a meeting with the council. They want to be part of the plan for the future. While there are plans for flood works in a few years, she asked: “What happens every year until then?”

She also said “with all the talk about mental health, let me tell you this has not been good for ours, we are very stressed about this.”

