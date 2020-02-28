Gallery | Leitrim County Council continue to monitor flooding in Carrick-on-Shannon

With Met Eireann advising that further heavy rainfall is due this weekend, Leitrim County Council continue to monitor the water levels in the Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim Village areas.

All businesses in both towns remain open with Leitrim County Council having installed a raised pedestrian walkway at St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon. A raised pedestrian walkway will be erected today on the R284 Keadue road in Leitrim Village.

Motorists should note that and while there is flooding on the road at both of these locations, the roads remain open and are they are passable with due care and attention.

