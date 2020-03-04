Fostering changes lives - Leitrim events for Fostering Fortnight

Fostering Fortnight this year runs from March 2-15 and aims to raise awareness and provide information to those thinking of getting involved.

The theme of Fostering Fortnight is “Fostering Changes Lives.”

Fostering Fortnight is the annual awareness campaign of the Irish Foster Care Association.

Foster Care is the backbone of the Irish Care System and it is important we recognise and celebrate all who are involved in foster care in Ireland.



Fostering Fortnight is a chance for all those involved in fostering and the communities that support them to tell their stories and share their experiences.

TUSLA – Child and Family Agency are hosting a number of information coffee mornings across Leitrim during this period. If you have any questions about the fostering process or wish to speak with those involved to get more information on the service you are advised to come along and listen.



The Breffni Family Resource, Carrick-on-Shannon will hold an information event this Thursday, March 5 from 11am to 1pm.



You can drop into an event at Claudios Café and Coffee Shop in Kinlough on March 12 from 11am - 1pm.



And finally Breffni Resource Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon will host another event on Thursday, April 2 from 7-8pm in the evening.



For more information please contact the Foster Care Resource Service, Sligo/Leitrim/West Cavan on (071) 9149681.

Also read: New study aims to explore the potential of North Leitrim woodland at Glenfarne