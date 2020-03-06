Three released and one detained after arrests yesterday in Cavan and Fermanagh

Three people arrested in Northern Ireland by detectives investigating the abduction and attack of Quinn Industrial Holdings Director Kevin Lunney, have been released. One man is still in custody in Cavan.

The two men, aged 23 and 61, and one woman, aged 61, were detained in the Fermanagh area yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap; conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent; and assisting offenders. The PSNI announced their release from custody in Omagh police station this morning.

Also yesterday, a man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí in relation to the abduction and assault of Mr Lunney. He was detained at Cavan Garda Station and remians detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Mr Lunney was on his way home from work when he was abducted and severely beaten on 17 September. Gardaí and the PSNI established a joint investigation team to work on the case last November. Four other men have been charged in relation to that attack and are before the courts.

