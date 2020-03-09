Kaiser Chiefs to perform in Sligo for Wild Roots

The award-winning band Kaiser Chiefs are the most recent act to be added to the Wild Roots Festival bill. The indie-rock group will take to the stage on Sunday of the August weekend. The unique festival’s line-up is already bringing big music names to the North West such as James Morrison, Aslan, Damien Dempsey and DJ Jenny Greene with many more world-renowned artists to be announced over the coming months.

In addition to these fantastic acts, the music, performing arts and adventure festival will feature artists and performers from a variety of different genres over the three days. Some names revealed include the ever-insightful Limerick man Blindboy with The BlindBoy Podcast. Owen Colgan from The Hardy Bucks as well as comedian and creator of The Savage Eye David McSavage will be on the comedy stage. And following their award-winning sell-out show, Aerial Antics are set to dazzle with their eye-popping performance in the circus tent.

Festival-goers can take five from the party and head out into nature with a host of water-based activities on offer such as kayaking, sailing and standup paddleboarding. Or those looking for the ultimate memory maker can join one of the exclusive Boat Parties with a surprise DJ and bar onboard. It’s also a family-friendly festival, so there are areas and activities specially designed for children.

"The response so far has been amazing, and we cannot wait until August. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to create a festival like this, and everyone is hard at work.” says Wild Roots organiser, Neil O’Connell.

“Our philosophy is about green-living, creativity, community, the spirit of adventure, and celebrating them all. Whether someone wants to chill in an outdoor hot-tub or go sailing, enjoy top quality food or dance their heart out, it has something for everyone. It’s a festival of fun and adventure, in nature. It’s all about putting down your roots and going wild for the weekend.”

Wild Roots Festival takes place August 14-16 with tickets available online at www.wildroots.ie where people can choose from day, camping, campervan and glamping tickets.

