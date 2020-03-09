Video: Charlie McGettigan gets massive reaction on The Late Late Show

Did you sing along to Rock n Roll Kids on the Late Late Show last Friday night?

Charlie McGettigan reunited with Paul Harringtons for a Eurovision special. They talked about how they put together the Eurovision winning song of 1994 and the fame that came after it.

The audience joined in during an acoustic set of the famous song, with many more at home also singing along. The pair got a huge positive reaction online.

Lesley Roy from Balbriggan in Dublin will perform her song Story of My Life in-studio - the Irish submission ahead of the international competition in May 2020.

