Fatal road traffic accident in Donegal

Gardaí are investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred on the N15 in Laheen, Ballyshannon, Co.Donegal at approximately 11.30pm on 10th March 2020

A 28 year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision between two cars. The female driver of the other car, aged 60, was taken to Sligo General Hospital with serious injuries. Three other passengers were also taken to Hospital but only as a precautionary measure.

A nearby car suffered material damage from the collision, but no injuries were caused to the occupants.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash cam) who were in the area around 11.30pm to make this available to them. Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.