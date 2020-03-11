Anniversary mass for Francie and Sadie Mulvey and grandson Donal Greene
Mass in St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin on 14th March at 7pm
Mulvey, Francie and Sadie, Foxwood, Aughnasheelin
In loving memory of Dad who died 20th March 2001 and Mam who died 28th February 2009.
The many years we spent together
Are not forgotten, they are ours to treasure.
Also their grandson Dónal Greene who died 28th February 2015
Donie, precious people are very few,
That’s why there was only one of you.
Nothing on earth can ever replace
The sound of your voice and the smile on your face.
No verse, no flowers, no tears can say
How much you are missed every day.
Greatly missed by all your family.
Anniversary Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin on 14th March at 7.00pm.
