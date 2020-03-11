Anniversary mass for Francie and Sadie Mulvey and grandson Donal Greene

Mulvey, Francie and Sadie, Foxwood, Aughnasheelin

In loving memory of Dad who died 20th March 2001 and Mam who died 28th February 2009.

The many years we spent together

Are not forgotten, they are ours to treasure.

Also their grandson Dónal Greene who died 28th February 2015

Donie, precious people are very few,

That’s why there was only one of you.

Nothing on earth can ever replace

The sound of your voice and the smile on your face.

No verse, no flowers, no tears can say

How much you are missed every day.

Greatly missed by all your family.

Anniversary Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin on 14th March at 7.00pm.