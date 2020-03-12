An Garda Siochana warn against coronavirus scams

An Garda Siochana would like to make the public aware of the possibility for fraudsters exploiting the spread of covid-19 coronavirus to carry out scams either online or in person.

The main types of scams include Phishing, Social Engineering Scams and Fraudulent Selling/Trading.

An Garda Siochana have stated that citizens should be conscious of certain aspects of each of the above, these include:

Be advised to never open attachments in unsolicited emails and ensure your computer has the most up to date

anti-virus software installed.

People should be wary of unsolicited requests and only ever donate to legitimate, recognised

charities.

Only purchase from legitimate vendors. Ensure you are on the legitimate sites and not cloned ones.