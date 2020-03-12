Man arrested in relation to abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney

Gardaí have confirmed that an arrest has been made in relation to the investigation into the abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney, 17th September 2019.

Gardaí have confirmed today, March 12, the arrest of a man in relation the abduction and assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings director, Mr Kevin Lunney.

The man is currently detained in Cavan Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.