Stuck for things for your children to do during the coronavirus isolation?

It can be difficult to entertain your children at the moment and with many of us working from home as well, the challenge to entertain the youngest members of the family, while adhering to social distancing, can be bigger than ever.

Here are some excellent websites which offer invaluable ideas and advice for parents during the current lock down.

- Dr Mary O'Kane - a well known face thanks to her appearances on IrelandAM - her facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MOKEarlyYears/ offers of activity ideas as well as advice on how to deal with questions about Covid-19 and how to reduce anxiety in your children during the current pandemic.

- One Yummy Mummy - Award winning author and blogger, Jolene Cox offers delicious recipe ideas that children can get involved with. View it here at http://oneyummymummy.com

If you have any further suggestions of websites please get in touch so we can update this list. Just email editor@leitrimobserver.ie