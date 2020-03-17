Credit Union service in Drumkeerin to close

Credit Unions across the county have brought in strict measures to deal with customers and transactions during the spread of Covid-19.



Sligo Credit Union has announced it will close it's service in Drumkeerin from Friday, March 20 for the foreseeable future. In a statement, the large credit union said “We regrettably won’t be able to provide a service in Collooney or Drumkeerin from Friday, March 20th until further notice. We want to ensure we continue to provide a central core service in person and online.”



All branches have decided to not accept any new members and are advising only “essential transactions” are to be facilitated on a face to face basis.

Except for Drumkeerin all other credit union services remain open across the county but with strict restrictions in place. Credit Unions are asking members to set up their online account, to pay for loans over the phone, through electric payments or if needed using express lodgements and lodgements boxes in branch.

Those who do need to do business in the branch are asked to take precautions and to bring their own pens. If you cannot make the journey yourself, you can nominate someone once the branch has been informed.

