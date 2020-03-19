Irish authors develop an amazing short story competition for children

Irish authors has developed a Short story comptition aimed at 6-18 year olds. This competition will help funnel creativity and there are some great prizes too!

There are 3 categories:

6-10 year olds

11-14 year olds

15-18 year olds



Each category will have an overall winner who receives €200 national book token. Each category will also have five winners of a €100 national book token and 10 winners of a €50 national book token.

Therefore, each category has a prize fund of €1,200, making a total prize fund of €3,600!



All stories to be submitted in word document or pdf to: johnboynestory@gmail.com by Wednesday, March 25 at 5 pm.

Stories must be no longer than 300 words.

Entrants need to include their name, email address, phone number, postal address and age, so I know which category they’re entering.



Judges will be 6 Irish writers: John Boyne, Anne Griffin, Claire Kilroy, Cecelia Ahern, Paul Murray and Donal Ryan.

The Gutter Bookshop is supplying the book token cards and envelopes but the book tokens are national book tokens so can be used anywhere in Ireland.

All stories can potentially be shared over the radio on RTE’s Liveline by Joe Duffy.

Good luck!

For full details visit here.

Also read: Dr Eddie's top tips for managing fear