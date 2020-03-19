Breaking: Coronavirus patient confirmed in Leitrim

At least one person has tested positivie for Covid-19 in Leitrim according to details released by the Department of Health this evening.

Monaghan is now the only county in Ireland to have no cases of the coronavirus. The figures show that there are less than five cases of the virus in Co Leitrim.

The majority of cases have been recorded in Dublin, followed by Cork and Limerick. All of the counties surroudning Leitrim have recorded five or less positive cases of the coronavirus.

The majority of people with coronavirus are aged 35-35 but the number of cases that require hospitalisation are over 65 years.

191 new cases have also been reported bringing the total number of cases to 557. Three people have now died from the virus in the Republic of Ireland and one in Northern Ireland.

99 or 35% of the new cases are community transmissions.

59 are associated with a confirmed case and 121 are associated with travel outside of the country. 71 remain under investigation

In total, 84 cases are health workers, 28 of which are associated with travel, while the remainder of those 84 cases are picked up in the healthcare environment.

