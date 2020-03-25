Presentation Brothers National School Marching Band from 1960

Members of the Presentation Brothers' National School, Carrick-on-Shannon Marching Band are pictured in the playing grounds at the rear of the school on Summerhill (now ESB offices) in 1960.

The band was founded by Brother Martin with the help of Brother Henry in the late 1950's and played at football matches, festivals and fleadhanna throughout the north west.

Back row, l-r: Joseph Cox, Sean Gilmartin, Michael Conlon, George Armstrong, Bertie O'Rourke, Dermot McNabb, Morgan Kilgannon, Jim Armstrong, Noel Heeran, Damien Mitchell, Adrian Wrafter, Olly Burke, John Burke, Padraic Feeley, Vincent Gorman, Jackie Kilgannon, Ronald Stanford, Brian McDermott.

First row, l-r: Cecil Curran, Padraic Padden, Eddie Guckian, JJ Flynn, Pat Quinlan, Pearse Hyland, Paddy Breen, John Murtagh, Tony Duignan, Brian McLoughlin, Tom Flanagan, Frank Donohoe, PJ Stanford, Declan McWeeney, PJ Moran, John Francis Moran.

Seated, l-r: John Mulhern, John J Glancy, Mel Gorman, Tony Moran, Derek Whyte, Gene Anderson, Sean O'Toole, Micheal O'Rourke and Cyril McHugh

PHOTO COURTESY PRESENTATION BROTHERS