Leitrim mapping of community responses to Covid-19

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Community and Voluntary groups from across Leitrim have responded in a positive way to help older and vulnerable people in their communities by offering a range of supports. This response has been seen in every community in the county and it shows the strength and goodwill of our voluntary groups in a time of crisis.

Leitrim PPN, Leitrim County Council and Leitrim Development Company are now seeking to establish a directory and map of those community and voluntary services available during the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is imperative that the most comprehensive information is both gathered and circulated.

If your group is interested in being included in this directory we would urge you to take cognisance of the items above and to please email us the following information:

- What service are you offering?

- What are your opening hours?

- What are your contact details?

- Where are you located?

- How are you currently promoting your services?

- Do you know vulnerable people who need services that are not currently being met?

Please state if you agree that these details will be included in the directory and map which will be displayed on the websites of the organisations listed above.

Please note that we are not compiling a list of individual volunteers, individual volunteers can register with Leitrim Volunteering Information Service.

The aim of this to connect volunteers with vulnerable and self-isolated individuals during the COVID-19 crisis.

Please send this information to one of the following contacts by Monday 30th March:

Michael Moran: info@leitrimppn.ie Tel: 087-1831253

Bernie Donoghue: bernie@ldco.ie Tel: 083-0752339

Suzanne Duffy: community@leitrimcoco.ie Tel: 087-3898205