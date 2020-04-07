Gardaí turn back cyclists who were between 30-50km from their homes despite lockdown

Gardaí had to turn back cyclists in the East of the country who were between 30-50km from their homes despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

Under the current advice you should not travel further than 2km from your home and this rule also applies to cyclists and runners.

An Garda Síochána said: "Please exercise responsibly. We are all in this together so let's follow the guidelines set out on essential travel, exercise and social distancing."

