Drumsna Meals on Wheel delivering 320 meals each week

Drumsna Meals on Wheels are now delivering over 320 meals a week as they have doubled their output as a result of Covid-19. However even with this huge increase the service is managing very well under this pressure.

A spokesperson told www.leitrimobserver "We we so fortunate that the local gardaí reached out to help us.

"The Gardaí will deliver Meals on Wheels to the Carrick-on-Shannon area for three days per week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

"We're incredibly grateful for this help. Our staff and volunteers in Drumsna will continue to deliver in all other areas."

All dinners and desserts are prepared fresh every morning.