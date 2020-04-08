Wednesday, April 8, 2020
The Wednesday weather forecast for the north west of Ireland
Mostly cloudy but dry
Today, Wednesday, April 7, 2020 will be mild and dry in most inland parts. It will be cloudier the west with some patchy light rain or drizzle in coastal areas. Highest temperatures ranging from 13 to 15 degrees. Winds will be mainly light and variable.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells in many areas and some patches of mist or fog. It will be somewhat cloudier in Ulster, with a little light rain or drizzle in northern coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.
