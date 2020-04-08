HSE say Leitrim Test Centre is now operational

Across the HSE a total of 48 Covid-19 Community Testing Centres are now operational including the centre in Carrick-on-Shannon.

People referred for a Covid-19 test are offered appointments to attend a drive through clinic for testing. The six sites in this community health areas are now operating from the hours of 8am to 8pm Monday to Sunday as follows:

1. Leitrim - Irish Wheelchair Association Building, Attifinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon

2. Sligo - Finisklin Business Park

3. Breffni GAA Park - Creighan, Cavan

4. Cloghan GAA Park - Monaghan

5. St Eunan's GAA O'Donnell Park - Letterkenny

6. Lakeside Caravan and Camping Centre - Belleek Road - Ballyshannon



These test centre locations and their operational procedures/times are subject to change.

Testing is by way of GP referral only and those coming for testing must have an appointment.

On March 24 changes were recommended in relation to Covid-19 testing to ensure that testing was targeted to high risk groups and those at risk of exposure to Covid-19.

People who were referred for Covid-19 testing on or before March 24 will have received a text confirming that their referral has been cancelled and to contact their GP if they meet the new testing criteria.

Testing capacity has been constrained since Sunday, March 29 due to stock limitations of testing kits, however testing kit stocks have been replenished. Unfortunately there are on-going challenges in terms of supplies of reagent for the Covid-19 test in laboratories. This is a global challenge with major suppliers having to ration provision across the world. Every effort to procure new stocks is being made.

Over the last number of weeks the number of hospitals providing Covid-19 testing has increased. However provision of reagent and extraction kits will remain a major challenge for the foreseeable future until the major suppliers ramp up production.

A HSE spokesperson added "We continue to prioritise testing of healthcare workers and in-patients in acute hospitals and across residential facilities.



"We apologise to all those waiting for test results and we wish to reassure the public that we are making every endeavour to improve turnaround times within the current international constraints.

"Testing is performed for public health as opposed to clinical reasons, and patients waiting for results should continue to self-isolate for 14 days."