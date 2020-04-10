Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim has increased

Figures released today, Friday, at 1pm show that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim is 25.

Roscommon has just one more case with 26 people confirmed as having the virus while Longford has 41, Sligo 31 while Donegal has 145 cases.

However Cavan now has 151 with the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) saying that doctors are being dispatched to work at Cavan General Hospital after it was reported that up to 70 doctors and nurses working there have become infected with Covid-19.

The Anglo Celt originally reported the story saying that in addition to the staff that have tested positive, “dozens more (are) said to be in isolation”.

The Irish Times also reported that the RCSI Hospital Group, of which Cavan General Hospital is a member, said the hospital has plans in place to manage additional demands due to Covid-19.

“The hospital has areas designated for care of patients with Covid-19, patients who are awaiting diagnosis and patients who are not. There is capacity available for all of these patients,” the statement said.

It also said in January 2020, prior to Covid-19, the absenteeism rate at the hospital was 5.6 per cent and presently it is 12.2 per cent.