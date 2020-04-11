Man in his 20s arrested after media blackout lifted

A media blackout which was in place in County Sligo has been lifted.

At approximately 10.50pm last night, Friday 10th April, the incident was resolved peacefully. No persons were injured during this operation.

The man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently detained at Ballymote Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4- Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An Garda Síochána is making no further comment at this time.