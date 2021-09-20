Camera Club Welcome Page
Leitrim Observer is welcoming all keen amateur photographers to join our new Camera Club. All submissions are welcome.
Disclaimer
The Leitrim Camera Club is for all amateur photographers who want to share their pictures.
As the community builds, we hope members will offer tips and advice to other amateur photographers.
By sending us your photos via email or google form, you provide consent to Leitrim Observer & Iconic Newspapers Ltd. using the photos in all our respective publications, websites and social media channels.
This is not a group for professional photographers and we do not accept commissions for paid for work through the group.
We ask that you only post images which you hold the copyright for.
How To Submit Your Photo
You can easily send in your pictures by email to pictures@leitrimobserver.co.uk
Please remember to include photo attribution name, email, contact phone number and any suitable caption or description for your photo.
