Woman charged for assaulting worker at Sligo University Hospital

Gardaí have arrested and charged a 24-year-old woman following an assault at a Sligo University Hospital at approximately 7.30am this morning, April 11.

During the altercation, the woman assaulted a hospital worker. She was later arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to Ballymote Garda station.

The woman is due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this evening at 5pm.