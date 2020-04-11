Leitrim TD concerned that hospital staff told they only should use gloves and masks when dealing with a confirmed Covid-19 case

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal, Martin Kenny has told the www.leitrimobserver.ie

that he has contacted the HSE locally to express his concern that staff in some hospital and care settings have not got the PPE they need, or are restricted from using it by management.

Deputy Kenny said "I have had a number of complaints that the use of Personal Protective Equipment is being tightly monitored and staff told they only should use gloves and masks when dealing with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

"This has caused tension and fear that Covid-19 could spread among staff and the situation that developed in Cavan Hospital has increased this fear. Nobody wants to be negative or cause alarm, however the policy clearly needs to change and using

surgical masks, gowns and gloves needs to be mandatory for all staff interacting with all patients in Irish hospitals for the duration of this crisis.

"I know there are guidelines from WHO and at national level, however these are in the context of every other measure working at full capacity and efficiency. In Ireland we have a major backlog in testing and up to two weeks delays in getting results, which means we are not near full capacity or efficiency. The expert consensus is that for every positive case confirmed, there is at least one other undetected case.

"The high level of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in healthcare staff is another factor, that must focus attention toward providing maximum protection for staff in our hospitals and care homes.

“The policy up to now, may have been an attempt to conserve supplies of PPE, however the Covid-19 risk in our healthcare settings has developed to higher level and the policy needs to respond with mandatory use of PPE in hospitals."

Deputy Kenny concluded: "Finally I want to thank all the staff across the HSE for all the work, care and compassion provided to people in distress and ill health in this time of great crisis."