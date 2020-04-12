Deaths in Leitrim - Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael (Mick) Healy, Carrantogher, Elphin, Roscommon



In his 93rd year. Peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Cloverhill Nursing Home, Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Thomas, mother Delia, brothers Sonny and Jack and sister Mary Ellen. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving sister Anne (Crann, Rathcroghan) and brother Paul (England) , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, and with the co-operation of the family, Mick's Funeral will be held privately for family only (on Monday 13th April at 12noon in St. Patrick's Church, Elphin with Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery). Many thanks you for your understanding at this time.

Teresa (Tess) Feeney (née Keane), Clooneragh, Strokestown, Roscommon



Formerly of Slatta, Rooskey. Peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of St. Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk. Beloved wife of the late Bernard (Ben) and dearly loved mother of Una (Dublin), Gaby (Strokestown), Collette Lowry (Kilglass), Tony (Carniska), Mary Rice (Lanesborough), John (Roscommon), Oliver (Clooneragh) and Rose (Clooneragh). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughters-in-law Monica and Ann, sons-in-law Billy and John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, brother Bill, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Owing to the current situation regards Covid 19/Coronavirus Tess' Funeral and home is private to family. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Edwin (Junior) Dooley, 38 Church View, Boyle, Roscommon



Edwin (Junior) Dooley, 38 Church View, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, April 10th 2020. Peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo. Pre-deceased by his son Darragh and sister Francis. Edwin will be sadly missed by his wife Connie, children Derek, Damien, Ciara and Cliona, daughters-in-law Karen and Alison, son-in-law Gavin, grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Edwin’s funeral Mass will take place privately. A memorial mass to celebrate his life will be offered at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Edwin’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

Michael Beirne, Curclare (Curries), Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Beirne, Michael, Curclare, (Curries), Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, April 9th 2020, after an illness borne bravely, in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret (née Roddy), cherished and much loved father of Sinéad and Diarmaid. Sadly missed by his brothers John (Curclare), Pat (London) and Tommy (Hillstreet), sisters Maureen (Dublin), Kathleen (London), Marian (Curclare) and Josephine (Longford), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Private family funeral on Monday, April 13th at 12 noon in St Brigid’s Church, Dangan, followed by burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust) / Poor Clare Sisters, Drumshanbo. Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the house and funeral will be strictly private please. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation at this most difficult time. A memorial Mass to celebrate Michael’s life will take place at a later date.

Margaret Quinn (née Mullarkey), Garadice, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Margaret Quinn (née Mullarkey), formerly Mass Hill, Cloonacool, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo at Craddock House Nursing Home, Craddockstown, Naas, Saturday April 11th 2020, (pre-deceased by her husband Columba). She will be sadly missed by her family Peter, Colm, Maura, Martin & Margaret, her sisters Philomena (Arklow), Rita (South Africa) & Breege (Australia), her brother Mike (New York), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current Government regulations regarding Covid -19, Margaret's funeral will take place privately. A memorial Mass will be arranged for a later date

Pauline (Paula) O'Byrne, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Pauline (Paula) O'Byrne, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Ballyfermot, Dublin. Unexpectedly. Beloved mother of the late Ben. Sadly missed by her daughters Lisa, Audrey, Cyra, Lesley and Abigail, sons Ronan, Colm and Eoin her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours. In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a private funeral service and cremation will take place on Wednesday. The family deeply appreciate your understanding at this difficult and sad time.

Norah Gibbons (née Cassidy), Clontarf, Dublin / Clifden, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon / Leixlip, Kildare



Gibbons, Norah (née Cassidy) (Mount Prospect Lawns, Clontarf, Dublin 3, Clifden, Co. Galway and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Galway City, Newcastle upon Tyne, Liverpool and Leixlip, Co. Kildare) April 8th 2020 (peacefully) at home at 7.42 pm. in the loving embrace of her family. Norah, daughter of Bridget Cassidy, wife of Seán, mother of Myles and Mairéas. Predeceased by her father James and sister Margaret, she is survived and will be very sadly missed by her mother, husband and children, her sisters Mary, Angela, Helen (Germany) Jacqueline (UK) and brothers Séamus, Tom and Peter (UK), Dermot (Boyle) and Gerard (Australia) along with many in-laws nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, along with a wide circle of devoted friends and colleagues. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Norah, followed by cremation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate Norah’s life where her extended family and many dear friends will be most welcome. No flowers please. Donations to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

May they Rest In Peace.