Woman accused of assaulting doctor at Sligo hospital is remanded in custody

A woman has been remanded in custody after being accused of biting a doctor at Sligo University Hospital.

According to an Irish Times report Nicole Chambers (24) of Collooney in Sligo was charged with assaulting a doctor in Sligo University Hospital at 7.30am on Saturday morning.

She is charged with assault, assault causing harm and breach of public order.

Ms Chambers appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Saturday afternoon where she was remanded in custody until next Thursday by Judge Kevin Kilrane.

Judge Kilrane said a “zero-tolerance” attitude must be employed to protect frontline workers and that such workers can rely on the protection of the court.

The defndant will be detained in the Dochas Centre in Dublin and will appear at her next court date via video link.

Ms Chambers was detained at the hospital after gardaí were alerted to an altercation involving a woman. She was arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to Ballymote Garda station.