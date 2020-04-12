Woman in her 20s dies following Boyle road accident

A female front-seat passenger aged in her 20s has passed away at Sligo University Hospital as a result of her injuries following a road traffic accident at Greatmeadow, Boyle late last night, Saturday 11th April.

The carin which she was travelling collided with a wall causing significant damage to the vehicle. The male driver and the female front-seat passenger, both in their 20s, were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí in Boyle are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Greatmeadow area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.