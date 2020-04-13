Funeral arrangements for young Boyle woman who died following traffic accident

The death has taken place of Ciara Mc Kenna, Aghnagrange, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Ciara passed away at Sligo University Hospital following an accident on Saturday night.

Ciara is lovingly remembered by her heartbroken parents Noel and Tina, brothers Tadhg and Cillian, grandparents Mary Murphy and Brendan Mc Kenna, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Ciara’s funeral mass will take place privately.

A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be offered at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Ciara’s family also acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

Gardai are currently investigating the accident which tragically took place at Greatmeadow, Boyle and are seeking witnesses. See here for details.