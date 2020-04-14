Another jump in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Leitrim with increases in all surrounding counties

Thee has been another increase in the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim with 36 people now tested as positive, which is an increase of 4.

Similarly Roscommon increased to 48 from 45; Cavan has 245 cases compared to the last figure of 222.

Sligo now has 52 cases, that figure stood at 45 according to the previous HSPC data.

Longford now has 58 cases, an increase of 2.

Donegal has 264 cases which is a jump of 40 since midnight on Saturday, April 11.

These latest figures are those provided by National Public Health Emergency Team as of 11am today, Tuesday April 4.