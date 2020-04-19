Two arrested following burglaries in Longford

A man and woman have been arrested following a number of burglaries in the Cloncoose area of Longford in the early hours of Sunday 19th April 2020.



Following initial enquiries into a number of residential homes being entered and property taken, Longford Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Longford town earlier today Sunday 19th April 2020.



Suspected stolen property and a vehicle were seized and a man and a woman (both in their 30s) were arrested. They are currently being detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.



Gardaí at Longford are continuing to appeal to the public for any information in relation to these incidents and to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4am and 7am to make it available to Gardaí.



Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who may have observed a red SEAT car in the area to contact Gardaí.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.