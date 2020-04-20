Country records highest daily rise in Covid-19 deaths

77 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland bringing the overall death toll to 687.

401 more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed in the Republic, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 15,652.

Of the additional deaths announced today, 67 were in the east of the country, four were in the west, four were in the north-west and two were in the south of the country.

In Northern Ireland, 13 more people have died in hospital from Covid-19.

In total, there have been 207 recorded hospital deaths in relation to the coronavirus.

Northern Ireland's projected death rate from the coronavirus in the first 20 weeks of the pandemic has been revised to 1,500, down from the 15,000 fatalities projection made at the beginning of March.

Around 80% of cases of Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness, close to 14% have severe disease and around 6% are critical.