UPDATE: The forest fire outside of Ballinamore is now under control and Leitrim Fire Service units have left the scene

Three fire brigades units from Leitrim Fire Service (Ballinamore, Drumshanbo and Mohill) attended a forest fire at Stralongford, Ballinamore for a number of hours yesterday (Monday, April 20).

The firefighters battled the blaze from Monday afternoon through until the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, April 21 and a helicopter was also called in to assist with fire fighting operations.

Finian Joyce, Leitrim Chief Fire Officer confirmed that the blaze was a forest fire and added that it is now under control and is being monitored by Coillte.

"Leitrim Fire Services are no longer at the scene," he said.

"The advice from Leitrim County Council Fire Services is for people to be extremely careful with fires in this exceptionally dry period of weather and the burning of vegetation is upland areas is strictly forbidden."

