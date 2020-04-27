Leitrim garda superintendent issues warning over complacency

With fears that people are becoming complacent in relation to the lockdown Leitrim Superintendent Kevin English has issued a warning.

He told leitrimobserver.ie "There is an increase in vehicular traffic despite Garda presence and warnings from Government and HSE officials.

"Complacency is evident and if people do not strictly adhere to restrictions there is real danger that it will cause further spread of the virus and in some instances lead to death.

"We must all strive to commit to adhering to current restrictions and support our front line workers and protect our vulnerable citizens. Our positive actions in respecting our responsibilities to comply with restrictions is the only approach that will enable us achieve a graduated lifting of restrictions that have undoubtedly affected us as both individuals and communities.

"The majority of people in Leitrim have complied and for that they must be highly complimented . I appeal to the increasing number of persons who have made the reckless decision to disregard warnings to STOP as their continued behaviour serves only to undo the hard fought gains in delaying the spread of this demonic virus.

"Gardai in Leitrim will continue to provide high visibility to ensure compliance and highlight to people that dangers associated with non-compliance," he concluded.