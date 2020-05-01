Latest figures for Leitrim show a slight increase in Covid-19 cases

The latest county breakdown of figures for Covid-19 (up until midnight on April 28) show a slight increase for Leitrim with one additional case recorded in the previous 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county (until the end of April 28) to 68.

In Sligo the number of Covid-19 cases is 116.

In Cavan the figure has now reached 634.

In Longford there are 146 people confirmed to have Covid-19.

In Roscommon the figures for the virus stands at 150.