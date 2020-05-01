Bank Holiday appeal to everyone in Co Leitrim to continue their efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19

As Ireland enters a crucial phase in the fight against Covid 19, the three principal response agencies that make up the North West interagency Regional Steering Group (An Garda Síochána, the HSE and the Local Authorities) have thanked people for their work on stopping the spread of the virus.

Ahead of the May Bank Holiday weekend, representatives of, An Garda Síochána, the HSE and Leitrim County Council are appealing to everyone in Co Leitrim to continue their impressive efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In an effort to deter people from travelling more than the designated distance, local authorities have closed car parks at many amenities and attractions. Lar Power, Chief Executive of Leitrim County Council has urged people not to allow everyone’s hard work to be undermined and to #StaySafe and, where possible, #StayatHome.

The HSE Community Healthcare Organisation has acknowledged that the collective actions of communities in the region are clearly making a difference but it is crucial that everyone keeps up those efforts:

“We know it’s hard, especially in terms of being apart from families and friends but it is helping to protect and keep our communities - especially vulnerable people and healthcare workers - safe. I want to particularly appeal to young people - we in the healthcare community need you to keep that effort going for another while.”

Aidan Glacken, Garda Chief Superintendent for the Sligo/Leitrim area, highlights that there will be a very visible Garda presence across the county of Leitrim this weekend:

“Our members will operate an extensive network of checkpoints across both counties this weekend, checking public compliance with the travel restrictions in place as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines. There has been very good compliance with the travel restrictions and we want to thank the public for this. However, it is vital that this continues over the coming days and weeks. It will save lives. In particular, we would ask people who are thinking of travelling to parks, tourist locations or holiday homes outside of the designated distance limit this weekend not to do so. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, please cooperate with the advice and requests from the Gardai’”

The North West Regional Steering Group urges everyone to please play their part and #StaySafe, #StoptheSpread this May Bank Holiday weekend.