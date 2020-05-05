Providing extra support for cancer patients

A new support service, Together 4 Cancer Concern has been launched by the Irish Cancer Society, the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and Cancer Care West.

The organisations have come together to build a virtual community of care for people who are struggling with the emotional and psychological effects of living with cancer during this very challenging and uncertain time.

The development of this support service was prompted by queries presenting to cancer support groups and centres across the country. The emergence of Covid-19 has added another layer of stress as cancer patients know that they may be in a higher risk group if they develop the virus.

Added to this are the effects of isolation and cocooning, a completely unnatural way for people to live in 2020. There has been a noticeable increase in the level of distress over the past three weeks.

With this new service, there is the opportunity for cancer patients, their families and carers to access support from cancer nurses, their local cancer support centre staff, counsellors or clinical psychologists depending on the issue they are struggling with. This joint initiative makes the best use of the expertise that has been developed in community cancer support over the past 15 years.

The National Cancer Control Programme is currently implementing Ireland’s National Action Plan in response to Covid-19 for cancer patients and their families. The plan includes supporting people’s psychological well-being in this time of uncertainty. Together 4 Cancer Concern recognises this and aims to provide psychological support and care for cancer patients and their families. This initiative also fits with the current National Cancer Strategy in that its aim is to offer cancer patients and their families support when and where they need it.

To implement this service the National Cancer Control Programme, Cancer Care West and the Irish Cancer Society have set up a dedicated national telephone service to provide access to a comprehensive psychological service to cancer patients, survivors, their families and carers. The service is also available for children and teenagers using appropriately trained and vetted practitioners.

Following screening from Irish Cancer Society Support line, patients deemed to be experiencing psychological distress, at Level 1, 2 and 3 (as per the Model of Psychosocial Distress, O’Dwyer & Collier, 2003) will be referred to their local support centre or a panel of counsellors. People presenting with Level 4 and 5 distress, will be referred to Cancer Care West Clinical Psychologists.

The free service will be available from anywhere in Ireland and can be accessed through the Irish Cancer Society’s Support line Freephone 1800 200 700. It includes a panel of counsellors who have experience with cancer patients, with connections to community cancer support centres across the country and a team of clinical psychologists from Cancer Care West. This will ensure that everyone, no matter what their level of distress, can access the right support, at the right time.

The Together 4 Cancer Concern helpline will be in operation 7 days per week; 9am-8pm Monday-Thursday and 9am-5pm Friday-Sunday. To contact the helpline please call: 1800 200 700 or email cancernurseline@

irishcancer.ie.

Bridget Kerrigan, General Manager, Sligo Cancer Support Centre situated at 44 Wine St, Sligo told the Observer “We at Sligo Cancer Support centre are delighted to be part of this initiative in supporting cancer patients during this most difficult time with the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Our centres are both working remotely to ensure we continue to provide support to cancer patients and their families at this difficult time. Our office Hours are Monday – Friday 9-5. 071 9170399. Outside of these hours please contact the Together 4 Cancer Concern through the ICS Nurseline on:1800200700

“We are doing this by providing phone/video counselling, we are also running some of the support groups virtually along with a mindfulness class.

“We are doing our best to continue the supports during this time. We are open for new clients so if you or a family member are struggling with Cancer or a recent diagnosis please get in touch.

“We also offer bereavement support to those who have lost a loved one to cancer.

“All our staff are available to support you at what is a very difficult time as we understand how you may feel very isolated with your Cancer diagnosis along with the added worry and fear of Covid-19.

“We look forward to opening the doors of No 44 Wine Street and 53 Ard Aisling, Tubbercurry where we can return to our comprehensive supports for our clients which also includes supporting Oncology patients in Sligo University Hospital and Letterkenny Hospital, North west hospice.

“If you require any further information or would like to Support Sligo cancer support centre please telephone 071 91 70399 or http://www.sligocancer supportcentre.ie/ you can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.