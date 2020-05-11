Tidy Towns volunteers continue working to keep Carrick looking its best

With the combination of good weather, limitations on travel and encouragement to take daily exercise Carrick has been under much inspection in recent weeks and the public are saying “well done”.

The national Tidy Towns competition may be cancelled for 2020, however the enthusiasm of the volunteers has not been stopped.

While social distancing is being practised the volunteers are using their time out of doors to keep the standard of town cleanliness and riverside attraction as high as possible.

A quick litter picking walk, some planting and weeding, a little watering and an inspection of recycling banks can continue in current times.

Volunteers are doing whatever they can in their own time rather than our more regular group tasks which have been so enjoyable during other seasons.

A spokesperson for Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns said “We all miss the great company of others working alongside us but he time will come when we can all work together again and share the cuppa at the end of a fruitful evening.

“While tending to some work rebuilding the Bug Hotels our volunteers noted that while hotel occupancy may be low elsewhere in Lovely Leitrim all of the Bug Hotels are full of working Honey Bees.

“Volunteers doing some work by the riverside have noticed more people stopping to chat (while practising social distancing ) and to say thanks to Tidy Towns volunteers for their continued good work.

“Many photos are being shared through local media of the wonders of all that is within 2km of our homes. Seeing photos of our work shared in this way is another way of sayingtThank you to the caretakers that our volunteers are.

“We say a big thank you to all our volunteers. They are the people who really know that 'Its not the winning that matters. It’s the taking part.'

“Take care everybody. Stay safe. Stay apart. Take time to enjoy your space and thanks for all you are doing.”