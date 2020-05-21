Annual Aughnasheelin May walk, run and roll

The Annual Aughnasheelin 5km/10km May Walk in aid of Cancer Research/North West Hospice has taken a virtual turn for the year that is in it.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions participants are unable to gather and walk so the organisers have decided to take to social media to raise the funds.

All of us at some stage in our personal lives or communities have been affected by cancer. North West Hospice and Cancer Research provide wonderful supports for cancer patients and their families.

The Irish Cancer Society through research has made tremendous progress in identifying and treating various cancers, to ensure they continue this great work financial support is needed.

The North West Hospice is a registered charity which requires €1 million per year to enable them to provide the much needed and appreciated care and support to cancer patients and their families.

Since its inception in May 2012 The May Walk has raised over €50,000 for these worthwhile charities.

You can join the walk/run/cycle by heading out for a 5km walk/run before May 31 donate what you can at www.gofundme.com/

maywalk2020 and nominate 5 friends to do the same.

Cheques can be made payable to May Walk 2020 or cash can be given to any committee member.

FB: Facebook.com/

maywalk2020

Instagram: Instagram.

com/maywalkrun