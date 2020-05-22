Eleanor Shanley to feature as part of Ireland Performs

Ireland Performs, kicked into live action last week with a wealth of Irish artists who shared their talent with global audiences from their homes across Ireland.

Leitrim’s Eleanor Shanley, who features as part of Ireland Performs on Sunday, 24 at 12.30pm is just one among the wide and hugely talented selection of artists who range from Ireland’s finest traditional, classical and indie rock musicians to writers and visual artists.

There will be a number of live performances every day which will continue for weeks and include special features. Audiences can now tune into their choice of what’s online and offstage.

Audiences are promised intimate sessions with musicians including Mick Flannery, Cormac Begley, Aoife Scott, Alan Kelly, John Spillane, Gráinne Hambly and William Jackson, Aindrias de Staic, Sharon Shannon, Slow Moving Clouds, Ailbhe Reddy, Junior Brother, Somebody’s Child, Diane Cannon, Moncrieff, Gerry O’Connor, Leonard Barry and Dr Fionnuala Moynihan, along with poet Kimberly Reyes, and writer Ruairí McKiernan.

Eleanor Shanley told the Leitrim Observer "Being part of Culture Ireland’s “Ireland Performs” is a blessing for me in many ways. I miss my concerts. I miss the interaction with audiences. This is an opportunity to communicate with an audience again and on the internet this is a global audience. Although it is online, I am looking forward to doing a gig!!

"All my home concerts have been cancelled as have my foreign tours for the foreseeable future. However, on Sunday at 12.30 I am looking forward to connecting again with the great people I’ve met along the way. I was looking forward to our concert with The Leitrim Percy French Society in The Cornmill Theatre in Carrigallen but it was not to be. Also, St John’s Church in Mohill.

"However, I have no doubt that those, and many more gigs, will be rescheduled. It is a difficult time for people in the music industry, as it is for most people. We just have to be patient and hope for a release from lockdown - but only when it is safe to do so.

“The lockdown has given me the time to focus on various projects. I’m in the final stages of recording an album with Classical Guitar Player John Feeley.

“I am busy working online with 'Garadice' towards a new album and a project with Stocktons Wing’s Mike Hanrahan. And, after many years, I’ve returned to painting which I love and can keep me occupied for hours on end.

“I live in Ballinasloe now and it is very strange not being able to drive over to Leitrim whenever I feel like it. I miss my Lovely Leitrim and the first trip I will take when this passes is 'home' to Keshcarrigan. I look forward to having an almighty sing-song with family and friends like we’ve always done.

“I have great admiration for the people who are on the frontline, our shop assistants, postal workers, gardaí, care workers and hospital workers at every level.

“These are the people dealing with the threat of Covid-19 every day. My heart goes out to those people who have lost loved ones at this time and did not have the opportunity to say goodbye and to the people who are dying alone.

“This is not the Ireland we are used to, being a nation who have always celebrated life and death. Thanks to Culture Ireland, who have, in my experience, always been very supportive of Irish artists. I am grateful to them for giving me the opportunity on May 24 at 12.30 to sing for all of you.”

As audiences are unable to travel to the many beautiful locations that Ireland has to offer, some of the artists have also promised to share their local scenery online as part of Ireland Performs.

To support these efforts and ensure that the arts can continue to be enjoyed online, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s Culture Ireland has teamed up with Facebook Ireland to launch this new initiative.

The scheme hhas already attracted more than 350 applications and Culture Ireland continues to accept applications.

The interest from artists including musicians, visual artists, youth theatre and writers reflects the commitment of artists to share their work and stay connected with audiences.

All performances can be viewed live or watched back afterwards on the Culture Ireland Facebook page.