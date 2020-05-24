Sean Mac Diarmada Summer School goes online

The 12th Sean Mac Diarmada annual Summer School take places this year on Saturday, June 6 – but in a different manner.

It is being organised in a different way to suit a a different time.

The selected theme for 2020 is 'Healthcare in Ireland – A New Reality'. It is prescient that this theme was selected by the committee for 2020, having been chosen in September 2019, many months before the Covid-19 emergency became a reality.

It examines the “new reality” facing healthcare and its providers in Ireland; coping with the challenges already present, while learning how to address those now being introduced due to the presence of the Coronavirus.

This year, due to the health emergency of Covid-19, and supported by Leitrim County Council, the event will be implemented online, ensuring that it is accessible to all and inviting a wider, and more widespread, audience, through the merits of information and communication technology.

The Sean Mac Diarmada Summer School is now becoming a firmly established event in the annual calendar of summer schools being held nationwide, and continues to offer to its audience, the very best of contribution in the context of academic expertise and public interest issues.

Thanks to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the summer school committee, the local community, and Leitrim County Council, Kiltyclogher has established a summer school that bridges the gap between the historical and the contemporary, linking the past to the most pertinent of current issues and topics, thus making it an event that embraces many interests, and appeals to a wide spectrum of people.

The theme for 2020 very accurately reflects what is now one of the most critical and relevant issues facing Irish society going forward - how our healthcare in Ireland operates, the difficulties it faces, and how, confronted by new realities, it will proceed to meet the healthcare needs of the Irish population.

The 2020 Summer School opens with the Orla Parkinson Memorial Lecture which will be given by Professor Margaret Kelleher, Professor and Chair of Anglo-Irish Literature and Drama (UCD).

Taking the topic “Liberation, Tribulation: an Exploration of Modern Female Relationships in Irish Women’s Poetry”, this lecture is delivered in memory of Orla Parkinson, a major contributor in the contexts of history and literature to a number of local communities in the North Leitrim area.

Following on, virtual attendees may look forward to engaging and provocative presentations from Professor John Crown (Consultant Medical Oncologist – St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin), Professor Patricia Casey (Consultant Psychiatrist and Clinical Lead for the Self Harm Service), Ms Phil Ni Sheaghdha (General Secretary , Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation) and Dr Padraig Mc Garty (Senior Lecturer in Public Policy at the Institute of Technology, Tralee.)

The day promises to be one of interest and insight generated by a group of expert speakers who stand pivotal at the centre of healthcare and public policy in contemporary Ireland.

The event will examine one of the most important issues of the day, a topic that has now, more than ever, moved centre stage and forward, due to the onslaught of novel Coronavirus.

Join the Sean Mac Diarmada Summer School 2020 and consider, 'Healthcare in Ireland – A New Reality.'

More information and registration online at www.seanmacdiarmada.ie

Email: infosean

macdiarmada@gmail.com

Times: 10.30 – 4.30pm.

This is a free event.