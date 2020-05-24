Bright and spacious family home in Mohill

Concan na Greine, Mohill - €129,950 - C1

Gallagher Auctioneers are delighted to bring to the market this well presented bright and spacious semi-detached property located in the town of Mohill.

The property is presented in very good condition internally and externally.

Accommodation comprises of spacious entrance hall, living room with bay window and feature fireplace. Double doors lead to open plan kitchen and the dining area where there are a range of wall and base units while the patio doors lead out to a well-proportioned rear garden. There is also a large utility room with range, wall and base units, wc and a door leading to garage.

Stairs lead to the landing and four bedrooms ( one with ensuite bathroom) and family bathroom.

There is off street parking to the front of the property, garden to the front and good sized elevated garden to the rear of this home. The house is located within a short walk to all town centre amenities such as schools, shops, churches, creches etc. The renowned Lough Rynn Castle and Gardens are within close proximity of this property.

For all viewings please contact Gallagher Auctioneers on 071 9621000.