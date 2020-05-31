New to the market - Four bedroom bungalow set in scenic location at Rossy, Keshcarrigan

REA Brady are delighted to present for sale this immaculate 4 bedroom bungalow in a scenic rural setting close to the village of Keshcarrigan and with the Shannon/Erne Waterway on its doorstep.



This property has manicured landscaped gardens with tarmacadam driveway to the front. Large decking area to the rear ideal for outdoor entertaining with views over nearby lake and waterways.



Located via a quiet rural road this property is ideal for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle of life.

Very well laid out with good size sitting room which has views over the garden and nearby waterways via bay window, kitchen and dining area lead to outdoor decking area in the back garden, 4 bedrooms one of which is ensuite and a family bathroom.



Contact Celia in REA Brady on 071 9622444 to organise a viewing in order to appreciate all that it has to offer.

Some of the many features include:

Beautiful rural scenic setting beside Shannon/Erne Waterway and numerous lakes.

Immaculate landscaped garden.

Large decking area to rear.

Views over nearby village of Keshcarrigan and waterways.

Within easy driving distance of schools and childcare facilities.

15 mins to Carrick-on -Shannon and 10 mins to Drumshanbo.

OFCH and Solid fuel stove with back boiler.



Well worth viewing.