Leitrim Ladies raising money for Drumsna Meals on Wheels

For the month of May, Leitrim ladies senior panel called on all current and former players, club and county squads and family members to get behind the Donate Then Nominate fundraiser to raise money for the very important Meals on Wheels service based in Drumsna.

To date €1,325 has been raised of the €1,000 target.

Participantswere asked to walk/jog/run/cycle 5km, make a small donation themselves to this truly worthy cause and then nominate a teammate to take part in the fundraiser and continue the nominating.



Meals on Wheels is a service provided by the Drumsna Community Resource Centre.

Since the breakout of Covid-19, their work has increased by 300%. They are providing a delivery service to very vulnerable people who are greatly affected by Covid-19.

They are doing an absolutely amazing job and we are very proud to have services like this working on the front line in the community.

The senior panel were hoping to reach the target of €1000 from the money donated by each team member but has already exceeded that amount.

The idea came about as a way they could show their appreciation for all the fantastic people that are very much to the fore of the community at this very difficult time.

Well done all.