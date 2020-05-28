58,821 students register so far on Leaving Certificate Student Calculated Grades portal

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD this evening (Thursday, 28 May) thanked the 58,821 students that have so far registered online for the Calculated Grades student portal and encouraged anyone that has not registered to do so by 10pm.

“Go raibh maith agaibh go léir – thanks to everyone who has registered on the Calculated Grades student portal.

“This is a totally new process, established as a result of Covid-19, so it is great to see the high take-up in such a short space of time. Many thanks to all the students, teachers, parents and others who helped get the word out about this important process, fair play to everyone for their efforts.”

“We know a number of students haven’t registered yet. The Department will continue to work with schools and with stakeholders to reach more of those students and to ensure they have access to Calculated Grades if they wish to receive them.

“This is an important first step in the process of Calculated Grades. The focus now moves on to ensuring that schools send the data required to the Department. The Department has issued guidance to all schools on how to provide estimated marks for students, which emphasise the importance of fairness in this process.”

A total of 58,821 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students had registered by 6pm, with four hours left until the deadline for registration. This is over 96 per cent of the total of 61,029 who had been expected to sit the Leaving Certificate examinations in 2020.

The Department is very conscious that some students have not registered for some reason and will continue to work with schools over the coming weeks to ensure that students who wish to receive a calculated grade are supported to register for the system.

There are some outstanding queries in the portal’s helpdesk system and those are being worked through. The helpdesk will continue to engage with those students over the coming days.

The next stage of the process will be later in the summer. Students have provided contact details through the portal and will be contacted directly when it is time to indicate if they wish to opt-in to receive their Calculated Grades.

It is hoped that the Calculated Grades will issue as close as possible to the usual timeframe for examination results.